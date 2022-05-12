COLORADO SPRINGS — The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) based out of Pueblo heads to state-of-the-art Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on May 13 for the 2022 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event, with one local bull throwing his horns in the ring.

Alongside the riders, who will be vying for the 2022 PBR World Championship and $1 million bonus, the league’s fiercest bulls will also be competing for the 2022 YETI PBR World Champion Bull honor, which comes with its own $100,000 bonus.

Among the 143 animal athletes that have qualified, a bull named Taking Chances from Yoder-based Frihauf Cattle Company has bucked his way into the competition. He’ll face off against the best bulls in the world, including reigning YETI PBR World Champion Bull Woopaa, who enters the event tied with Ridin Solo for the world No. 1 rank.

Taking Chances is a 4-year-old bull born and raised in Yoder by Frihauf Cattle Company. This is the third bull from Frihauf Cattle Company to make it to the prestigious World Finals event, after Wicked Hou in 2019 and Forbidden Fruit in 2021.

PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast is May 13 – 22 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Head to PBR.com/tickets to view event info and buy tickets.