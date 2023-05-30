(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Beginning Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, July 4, Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33 will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to build specially adapted homes for veterans.

Bubba’s 33 said for each Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s will donate $1 to Homes For Troops, with the goal of raising $100,000 in total.

Courtesy: Bubba’s 33

Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The nonprofit has finished more than 354 homes in 47 states with another 76 projects underway.

To date, Bubba’s 33 and parent company, Texas Roadhouse have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.

Courtesy: Bubba’s 33

“Each year, we celebrate our nation’s heroes through our partnership with Homes For Our Troops,” said Rob Auw, Managing Partner. “We host motorcycle rides, donate a portion of annual gift card sales, and provide food to hundreds of volunteers at almost every new project Key Ceremony and Volunteer Day. We’re truly honored to support this incredible organization.”

Available through July 4 only, Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Throughout these dates, guests are also able to register to win a free burger, every week, for a year.