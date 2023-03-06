Brrring on the Polar Plunge with Pueblo County deputies

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — It’s time to get ‘Freezin for a Reason!’ The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is inviting the community to take the Polar Plunge this Saturday on March 11.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The Polar Plunge will take place at Lake Pueblo on the South Shore Marina. Participants can register from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Plunge is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

Community members can come out to support PCSO Polar Plungers and help raise funds for Special Olympics Colorado. You can also make a donation by clicking here.

“Friends, family and spectators are welcome and we could sure use your warm energy before we Plunge!” said PCSO’s fundraising page.