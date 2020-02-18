Broomfield PD: Suspect in custody, no injuries reported in ‘active shooter situation’ at Walmart

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A shooting was reported at a Walmart in Broomfield Tuesday afternoon.

The Broomfield Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter situation.”

One suspect is in custody, according to BPD.

No injuries have been reported.

Broomfield officials said officers have secured the area and they do not believe there is “an immediate danger” at the location.

.⁦@Walmart⁩ employees off 120th and Sheridan getting bused to secure location to be interviewed by PD. Good Samaritans grabbing blankets and coats for them. pic.twitter.com/L0gh6jBRa9 — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 18, 2020

#Breaking @BroomfieldPD on scene at Walmart for what they describe is an active shooter situation. 1 suspect in custody. Waiting for press conference. @KDVR #FOX31 pic.twitter.com/hTWW87QiIj — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) February 18, 2020

Westminster police and North Metro Fire Rescue are also at the scene.

Several roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.