Broomfield PD: Suspect in custody, no injuries reported in ‘active shooter situation’ at Walmart

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A shooting was reported at a Walmart in Broomfield Tuesday afternoon.
The Broomfield Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter situation.”
One suspect is in custody, according to BPD.
No injuries have been reported.
Broomfield officials said officers have secured the area and they do not believe there is “an immediate danger” at the location.
Westminster police and North Metro Fire Rescue are also at the scene.
Several roads are closed in the area.
