DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets NBA championship parade has come and gone, the Rockies have a sub-.500 record and the heat of the summer is nearly upon us. That means it’s time to be optimistic and look ahead to the Denver Broncos season.

On Tuesday, the team announced its training camp schedule and with that a big change – the requirement for fans to have tickets if they plan to attend.

Tickets are free and can be claimed through Ticketmaster, with up to four free tickets per account. Practices will be limited to 3,000 attendees.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. on practice days, with gates into the facility opening at 9 a.m. The team is scheduled to take the field at 10 a.m. daily for a practice that will last until noon or slightly later.

Denver Broncos training camp dates:

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29 (Traning Camp: Back Together Weekend)

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 17

One other change for this year is that construction is taking place near the Centura Health Training Center. This will limit parking at the practices and the lot will be closed when it is full.

Fans will be allowed to bring in a clear plastic bag that is no bigger than 12″ x 6″ by 12″ in line with the stadium bag policy. For a full list of restrictions, visit the Denver Broncos website.

Each fan will also be given a 12-ounce bottle of water.