Broncos sign Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive

This is a 2010 photo of Roman Phifer of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Wednesday, May 19, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have added Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive.

Phifer, a three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker, will work with Broncos General Manager George Paton in the front office. He will be involved in both pro and college scouting for the Broncos.

A 20-year NFL veteran player, coach and scout, Phifer was an assistant linebacker coach for the Broncos (2009-10). He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions as West Coach Area Scout.

Phifer played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and St. Louis Rams. During his 15-year career, he was a four-time Pro Bowl alternative and won Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVII and XXXIX with the New England Patriots.

Paton and Phifer were college teammates at UCLA (1988-1991).