DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. The key word is initial.

Head Coach Sean Payton warned FOX31 that the depth chart was written in “pencil” during training camp. So, we can expect the same with the roster.

“I like the guys we have talked with and our plan, but I do think the hay is not in the barn,” said Payton.

He and General Manager George Paton vowed to work through the night searching the waiver wire for players.

The turnover from the 2022-2023 roster is a clear sign of the changes made since Payton arrived in Denver. Twenty new players made the roster Tuesday who were not on the team in any capacity last season.

“The minute he walked in the building, he created a culture of accountability, discipline, detail,” Paton said of his head coach. “It’s all about the details with him—competitiveness. It’s ever-evolving, but I certainly like our offseason. I like our training camp. I like where this team’s going.”

Denver’s initial roster is highlighted by a team record of four undrafted free agents: tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and tackle Alex Palczewsk.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Broncos have kept four rookie undrafted free agents on the initial roster.

Beginning Wednesday, the Broncos can place players on short-term injured reserve, missing four games, and the team can submit claims for players who have been waived around the league.