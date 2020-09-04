Broncos release Veteran Linebacker Todd Davis

DENVER (KDVR) – The Broncos have released veteran linebacker Todd Davis.

Davis led the team in tackles three of the last four seasons. He played six seasons for the Broncos, four as a starter. Davis has dealt with injuries (calf) in training camp the past couple of years. He was a member of the Super Bowl 50 team.

The additions of Mark Barron and Austin Calitro meant Todd Davis was in a battle for playing time. Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewel round out the unit.

Davis was due to make $4.5 million this season and was in the final year of his deal in Denver.

The Broncos need to reduce their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 2 p.m.