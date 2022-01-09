Broncos GM: ‘there’s a lot of work to be done’ after firing of Vic Fangio

DENVER (KDVR) — George Paton has been the general manager of the Denver Broncos for less than a year, but it’s time for him to make his first major decision – hiring a new head coach.

The opening comes after former coach Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning.

The Broncos were lackluster under Fangio, finishing with an overall record of 19-30 during his three seasons.

Paton will have full authority to replace Fangio, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement he released Sunday morning.

Read Paton’s full statement below:

“I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he’s accomplished in the NFL. Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship and tireless work-ethic he demonstrated as our head coach.

“Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncs as well as me personally.

“Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.

“Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We’re approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates.

“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”