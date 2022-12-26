DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday.

“On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future,” the release from Greg Penner said, in part.

The team said the decision was made “out of respect for everyone involved” and it will begin searching for a new head coach immediately.

“Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition,” Penner said.

The Broncos are 4-11 after the 14-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.