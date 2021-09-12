Broncos face Giants on the road to start season

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off to running back Melvin Gordon (25) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP/KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are on the east coast to kick off the NFL season, facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Coming off bad seasons, the Broncos and Giants used free agency and the draft to put themselves in position to end playoff droughts.

Despite a 5-11 record in 2020, expectations are high for the Broncos to end a run of four straight losing seasons and get back to playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. Giants fans are excited after a 6-10 record in Joe Judge’s first season as coach.

Heading into Sunday’s opener, the Broncos are still riding high after a perfect preseason. The Giants hopes have dimmed.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. MT. The game is being broadcast on Fox.