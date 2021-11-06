Broncos Country reacts to Aaron Rodgers vaccine comments

DENVER (KDVR) — Aaron Rodgers was once again the talk of Denver sports talk radio Friday, dominating conversations on the KOA Sports Zoo.

But this time, it had nothing to do with what the Broncos would have to give up to land the MVP quarterback. Instead, the discussion focused on Rodgers’ comments on “The Pat McAfee Show” as he described his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

In August, Rodgers told reporters he was “immunized” against COVID-19, leading many to believe he was vaccinated. That turned out not to be the case, with Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and admitting Friday he is not vaccinated.

In the interview, Rodgers claimed he’s allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and had reservations about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He also said he spoke with podcast host Joe Rogan and took his advice on using drugs like Ivermectin, which the Food and Drug Administration has warned against using to treat COVID-19.

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther,” Rodgers said. “I am somebody who is a critical thinker.”

“Clearly, the Packers didn’t want to have any friction with their star quarterback,” Williams said. “He just made a bad situation even worse.”

Shawn Worthy, human services professor at MSU Denver, said he was surprised to see Rodgers’ comments and said it’s dangerous to have high-profile athletes spread misinformation.

“One of the things that surprised me was that he rarely used the term doctor in talking about his treatment or his approach to the vaccine,” Worthy said. “These guys are amazing athletic performers, but that doesn’t mean they are exceptional in any other area.”