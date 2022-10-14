(DENVER) — Drive for Life celebrates 25 years as the Denver Broncos partner with Vitalant in hosting their final blood drive of the football season.

Vitalant is encouraging donors to “cheer on their favorite Denver Broncos while giving at a Vitalant blood drive or donation center near them.”

The partnership between the Broncos and Vitalant goes back to 1998 and has supported the “lifesaving mission” by involving Broncos fans and inviting them to save lives with blood donation.

Courtesy: Vitalant

Type O positive Red Blood Cells in Hospital Services refrigerated storage. Courtesy: Vitalant

According to Vitalant the Drive for Life blood drive begins Oct. 17 and runs through Jan. 8.

Vitalant’s process for donating is as follows:

Donors pledge to give blood in support of Drive for Life 25 by using the virtual blood drive link. Then, schedule an appointment at any Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado at vitalant.org/driveforlife25, by using the Vitalant app or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who pledge to give blood using the Drive for Life virtual blood drive link and donate between Oct. 17 and Jan. 8 will automatically be entered to win a Russell Wilson jersey or an autographed Peyton Manning or John Elway football!

“We are honored to have partnered with the Denver Broncos for the past 25 years, and to have had the opportunity to inspire so many community members to save lives through the power of blood donation,” Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell says. “It’s critical for donors to give blood during Drive for Life and regularly throughout the year to help ensure patients get the lifesaving transfusions they need in Broncos Country and beyond.”

The need for blood donations is critical, especially Type O negative, which is the blood type that can be universally donated and is the most transfused. It is used in emergencies when there isn’t time for blood type testing.

“The need for healthy donors to ensure life-transforming blood is available for patients throughout the year is critical,” says Denver Broncos Director of Community Development Liz Jeralds. “The Denver Broncos are proud to join Vitalant for the 25th annual Drive For Life and encourage Broncos Country to find a donation center in their community to give blood and save lives during the Drive For Life window and beyond.”