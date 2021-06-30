Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway reopens

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on the move once again.

Featuring new cars and tracks, the cog made its maiden voyage to the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center Wednesday morning.

Paralympic silver medalist John Register was at the ribbon cutting. He told FOX21 the ride is an experience unlike any other.

“We’re going to have so many tourists coming in here,” Register said. “There are so many train buffs around the world. I’m one of them. To come up and ride this amazing attraction we have in the Pikes Peak region.”

