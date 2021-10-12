Bristol Brewing Company launches 12-pack benefit beers

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Bristol Brewing Company is launching its 12-pack of benefit beers on Thursday, Oct. 14. The beer pack will feature three different beers, each dedicated as a toast to three local nonprofits.

One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the 12-pack will be donated to the respective nonprofit. So far, the brewery has raised approximately $750,000 over the past 13 years for the trio.

Bristol’s first-of-its-kind “Give Back Mix Pack” includes:

Pumpkin Ale, benefiting Venetucci Farm (launched in 2007)

After a COVID pause in 2020, Venetucci Pumpkin Ale is back. Located on the southwestern edge of Colorado Springs, the historic 190-acre farm was established by the Venetucci family in 1936. Nick and Bambi Venetucci gave away thousands of pumpkins each fall to area school children, a tradition that continues today. Wanting to continue the property as a community legacy, the Venetuccis put it into conservancy and gifted it to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. This year the pumpkins are from Smith Farms in Rocky Ford. All proceeds of the ale will benefit the historic Venetucci Farm, supporting several landscaping projects needed to preserve the character of the historic property. Today, Gather Mountain Blooms, a micro-flower farm operated by three sisters, manages the property and honors the Venetucci legacy.

This pumpkin ale is smooth and malty with lush pumpkin and spice undertones.

Smoked Porter, benefiting Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts (launched in 2008)

Established in 1992, Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts has pursued their vision to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration in the Pikes Peak Region. In 2001, the organization created Uncle Wilber Fountain for the city and continues to support its upkeep.

In the porter style, this mahogany-hued smoked porter is a richly roasted, gratifying brew. A clever combination of malts smoked on peat and beechwood add an ever-so-slightly smoky character to the finish.

Piñon Nut Brown Ale, benefiting Friends of Cheyenne Cañon (launched in 2007)

North Cheyenne Canon Park is a 1,320-acre regional park that encompasses the Starsmore Discovery Center, Helen Hunt Falls and miles of hiking and biking trails. Proceeds help the organization preserve and protect the natural, scenic and historic resources of the park.

From its subtle, nutty undertones to its prominent malt profile, this piñon nut brown ale is hearty, yet quite approachable.

“Local nonprofits are the heartbeat of our community,” said Mike Bristol, owner of Bristol Brewing Company. “We are thrilled to bundle a brewer’s batch of goodness into one take-home 12-pack, giving every community member the opportunity to give, and gulp. Bristol is proud to give back to those who make our community shine.”