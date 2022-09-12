WOODLAND PARK, Colo. – Enhance your home’s natural beauty by taking the outdoors in, as one artist studio in Woodland Park helps you create one-of-a-kind pieces.

From lighting pieces to custom furniture, The Peak Antler Company uses naturally shed antlers from whitetail deer, mule deer, elk, moose, and fallow deer to create handcrafted pieces.

Jeff Musgrave, Artist and Owner of The Peak Antler Company has been creating antler art for over 27 years. He said his favorite pieces to design are the ones custom-made to fit your home and style.

“No two antlers are alike so each piece will never be the same and that’s the fun part is making something unique every time,” Musgrave said.

Musgrave said people will bring antlers to him that have been carried down through generations to make a unique piece and a special heirloom for them to display in their homes.

“We’ll make a nice chandelier out of their antlers so they have a nice centerpiece in the middle of their home that they can chare with the family,” Musgrave said.

Antler lighting and antler furniture pieces are made-to-order and easily customized.

Choose a chandelier or art piece from their online shop, or work with Musgrave to create your custom antler lighting or antler furniture. Products can be shipped worldwide.

For more information visit their website or call (719) 641-8444 to make a reservation to visit their shop.