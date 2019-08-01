Brides Across America gives back in Colorado Springs

Brides Across America is celebrating its 11th year of giving back by supporting our heroes, honoring veterans, active military and first responders with Operation Wedding Gown.

Brides Across America teamed up with Something New Boutique in Colorado Springs to kick-off their new campaign “United in Love.”

Each bride that registers and qualifies is gifted a free wedding gown with values up to $6000; BAA’s way of giving back to those who sacrifice their love for the love of our country.

“United in Love” continues to make wedding dreams come true across the nation, especially with their partnered salons like Something New Boutique helping out.

Over the past 11 years, BAA has gifted over 22,000 wedding gowns and hosted 22 gifted weddings across the country to military and first responders.