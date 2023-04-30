Brew at the Zoo sells out before gates open

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo featured Colorado breweries and distilleries for its annual Brew at the Zoo event on Saturday, April 29.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Visitors got to stroll through the Pueblo Zoo and taste craft beverages while enjoying live music and street food. Zoo staff said the event was completely sold out before gates opened on Saturday.

“Brew at the Zoo is the best time,” said Adrienne Grahm. “I came last year for the first time and so this year, I invited all of my friends… it’s a good time! Best event in Pueblo.”

The Pueblo Zoo said it enjoys doing events like Brew at the Zoo to show the community that while zoos are an educational and entertaining experience for kids, they are also just as fun for adults.