Breckenridge Brewery re-introduces its Oktoberfest Marzen Lager

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.– Breckenridge Brewery is re-introducing its classic Oktoberfest Marzen Lager this fall. The 5-liter mini-keg and 12-pack is one way to prost on your own for the ultimate at-home Oktoberfest celebration of your own.

Breckenridge’s iconic Brecktoberfest event which starts on Friday, Sept. 24, and ends on Sunday, Sept. 26 will feature the beer at its Breckenridge Brew Pub, inviting guests to enjoy the newly renovated beer garden.

The festival, which requires all ticket holders to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 96 hours entry along with their ID, will feature the 2nd annual Oktober-FEAST, Brewmaster Dinner, food venders, other fall-themed beers, etc.

While the full event’s activities have been postponed until 2022, Brecktoberfest will still be celebrated, if just in a small way for 2021.

Breckenridge Brewery’s Oktoberfest is available nationwide for the holiday. The German Amber Lager is true to the style and exceptionally smooth with bready, toasty aromas and flavors mingling with a light malty sweetness.

The beer includes a touch of hops to offer a dry finish.