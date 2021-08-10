BREAKING: Teller County inmate now in custody

TELLER COUNTY, Colo.– Inmate Chancey Ray Colwell has been found in Fremont County and is now in custody, having been found by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and the Cañon City Police Department.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank those who “called in tips and the numerous individuals that assisted with this search”.

Colwell escaped Teller County Detention Facility in Divide, Colo, at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, having been sentenced to 34 years in the department of corrections on Monday, Aug. 2.

For any further information, please contact Commander Sullivan at sullivanl@co.teller.co.us or by calling 719-314-5112.