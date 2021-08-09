BREAKING: Pueblo Fire Department fighting fire on E. Albany Ave and E. 7th St.

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Fire Department is currently fighting a large structural fire at the location known as “The Albany” on E. Albany Ave and E. 7th St.

The building is historic, having been a church, a mortuary and most recently, an event center where weddings and other events were held.

The public is advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Currently, E 8th St. Bridge is closed from the intersection of N. Santa Fe Ave & E. 8th St. to the intersection of E. 8th St. and N. Erie. The intersection of E. 6th St. and Albany Ave is also closed.

Visibility on I-25 and E. 8th Street near the E. 8th Street bridge is affected as well.