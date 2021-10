COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place near Apothecary Farms on Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs.

One deceased adult is at the scene.

Happening Now ‼️



Officers are on scene investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway. Please avoid the area.



What we know so far:

– Shooting call for service came in at 8:45am

– 1 deceased adult on scene

– Appears to be isolated, no immediate threat to public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 4, 2021

This story will be updated with further information as we learn more.