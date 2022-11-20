UPDATE: Sunday 11/20/2022 3:08 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple people are dead, and several others are injured after an apparent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

FOX21’s Tyler Bouldin tweeted out updates from the scene and stated that CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro said, the shooting happened late Saturday evening, Nov. 19 at Club Q, with the initial call coming in just before Midnight on Sunday.

While the investigation is in the initial stages, police said so far 18 people are injured and five others are dead. Several people have been transported to the hospital.

CSPD has apparently located one suspect, who is being treated at the hospital. Police said the FBI is also on the scene and assisting in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department (CSFD) said that 34 firefighters were called and 11 ambulances; some of which had to transport two victims, sometimes three, at once.

CSPD will be holding an additional news conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where more information will be released.

UPDATE: Sunday 11/20/2022 2:46 a.m.

CSPD tweeted at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, that there will be a media briefing on the shooting on North Academy.

ORIGINAL STORY: BREAKING NEWS: Police responding to shooting on North Academy

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to reports of a shooting on North Academy early Sunday morning on Nov. 20.

FOX21 has crews on site. This article will continue to be updated with more information.