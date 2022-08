COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m.

Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum N Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made and police remain at the scene while the investigation continues.

FOX21 has crews on sight and will continue to update the story.