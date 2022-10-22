UPDATE: SATURDAY 10/22/2022 2:23 p.m.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — EPSO says the fire is currently 75 acres with 0 percent containment.

Previous evacuations are still in place for the Sweetwater Fire in Hanover near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The Hanover Fire Department is currently the lead fire agency.

ORIGINAL STORY: BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations for wildland fire in Fountain

SATURDAY 10/22/2022 1:46 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation is underway due to a wildland fire in Fountain, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Residents living near Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View, along with other homes in the general area have been told to evacuate.

EPSO says everyone near Donner Pass View on the east, Fort Carson on the west and High Stakes View on the south should evacuate immediately.

FOX21 has crews on scene. This story will continue to be updated as the story develops.