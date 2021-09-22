BREAKING: Colorado State University student arrested, cache of weapons and ammunition found

PUEBLO, Colo.– Colorado State University Pueblo student named Robert James Killis, age 24, has been arrested after being found in possession of a large cache of loaded weapons on campus, such as a semi-automatic rifle, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more.

Killis had made several “threatening and concerning statements” recently and has previous military experience. He had been making threats to university staff and students as well as discussed purchasing body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and said he “liked to kill people”.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office began monitoring Killis and found in his 2020 Chevy Silverado an ammunition box on the floorboard, a bullet proof vest and a case appearing large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun.

Detectives acquired a search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 21, for Killis’s truck and his Walking Stick Village apartment. He was detained by officers and admitted to having guns in his vehicle.

Courtesy of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, several fully-loaded high-capacity magazines set up in a tactical style as well an ammunition box filled with additional ammunition. Other tactical equipment was also found in the vehicle.

A search of the suspect’s home revealed another handgun as well as an additional 100 rounds of ammunition and other suspicious items.

Killis has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail for unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon on university campus in accordance with CRS 18-12-105.5.

Kirk M. Taylor, Pueblo County Sheriff, said, “I commend the information coming forward which we acted upon quickly,” said Taylor. “By reporting suspicions to our deputies in a timely manner, we were able to quickly investigate and take this person into custody before any harm could be done.”