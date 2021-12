Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department is at the scene of an accident where an individual is trapped in their vehicle at the intersection of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard.

Officials ask drivers to please avoid the area as there are many emergency response vehicles in the area at this time.

#ColoradoSpringsFire please avoid the area of west bound Airport West of Powers. Multiple fire apparatus and ambulance working this incident. pic.twitter.com/AMj0J3M1SX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 2, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with a person trapped at Airport/Powers. Multiple CSFD units are on scene. Expect delays in the area #trapped — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 2, 2021

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as details unfold.