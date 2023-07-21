BREAKING: Authorities searching for suspects on the run

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are looking for two men on the run Friday afternoon, July 21.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities responded to a call in the 1000 block of North Curtis Road. The suspects were able to evade law enforcement in a vehicle, which authorities say ended near Yampa Street and Bennett Avenue.

EPSO and CSPD are searching for the suspects on foot in the area. Authorities believe the suspects are armed and dangerous. If seen, the public should not approach and call 911.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.