(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a break-in at a Grease Monkey in Pueblo West on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

PCSO said on Oct. 25 the suspected men broke into a Grease Monkey in Pueblo West. Photos show the suspects along with their vehicle.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you know the suspects pictured or the vehicle, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.