DENVER (KDVR) — After eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, kicker Brandon McManus has been released from the team.

McManus announced the release in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

“The Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days,” McManus shared.

McManus has been with the Broncos since 2014 following a trade with the New York Giants.

“The longest-tenured Bronco on the roster, McManus posted three seasons in which he made at least 85% of his field-goal attempts. He was the final player remaining on the team from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win,” the Broncos shared in an announcement.

The Broncos said McManus has Denver’s second-highest overall field goal percentage, connecting on 205 of 248 attempts during his career.

“Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history,” Broncos GM George Paton said in a statement.

During the Broncos Super Bowl 50-winning playoff run, McManus totaled the second-most made field goals all-time in a single postseason going 10 for 10, the Broncos said.

According to Aric DiLalla, a writer for denverbroncos.com, McManus connected on just 28 of his 36 field-goal attempts in 2022 and saw his make percentage drop below 80 percent for the first time since 2017.

Prior to his release, McManus was the player with the longest history of being on the Broncos roster. He joined the team in 2014 and was named the starter that season, he has remained on the team since.