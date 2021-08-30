Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County receive expansion grant

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County is expanding, thanks to the Colorado Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program.

The program will support the local out-of-school programs to offer students and their families with high-quality academic enrichment from STEM to workforce development to mental health awareness to arts, music and physical fitness activities.



The clubs have been serving Pueblo children at Central High School, Minnequa Elementary and Cesar Chavez Academy since Monday, Aug. 23.

Now, there are two 21st CCLC sites that are working with Irving Elementary and Risley International Academy of Innovation students.

“With a four-day school week and learning loss due to COVID-19 our kids need us now more than ever. BGCPC is proud to partner with Pueblo City Schools to begin meeting the need,” Angela Giron, BGCPC president and CEO.

Individual donors, foundations and grants will cover program fees.

This year, the Colorado Department of Education, with funds from the U.S. Department of Education, awarded BGCPC a grant of $450,000 per year for five years for this project, starting 2021/22 until the 2025/26 school years.