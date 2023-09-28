(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County (BGCPC) announced Campapalooza, an event to introduce young people to the joys of camping and outdoor activities will take place on Friday, Oct. 6.

The event running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Park’s Horseshoe Lake is free and open to the public, BGCPC said the event will feature hands-on introductions to many outdoor activities including:

How to set up a tent

Fire safety

Wildlife ID and Animal tracking

Water safety and quality

Fishing

Outdoor crafts

Lunch will be served in the City Park next to Horseshoe Lake.

BGCPC said the event is in partnership with The Pueblo Fire Department, Lamb Branch Library, Trout Unlimited, Lake Pueblo Rangers, Fountain Creek Watershed District, Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, and the Girl Scouts.

BGCPC gives its members, 79% who live at or below the poverty level and 77% who are people of color according to BGCPC, opportunities to create healthy, successful lives including opportunities for members and families to enjoy the outdoors, take part in conservation, and create memories.