Boy shot just after midnight in northwest Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:21 a.m., officers raced to the 2400 block of Split Rock Drive after dispatch was notified about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a young boy who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm