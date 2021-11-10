Boy shot just after midnight in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:21 a.m., officers raced to the 2400 block of Split Rock Drive after dispatch was notified about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a young boy who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.