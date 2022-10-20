(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy was hit by a car while crossing Barnes Road from Doherty High School Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20 according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the car vs. pedestrian crash happened at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Barnes Road. CSPD said a preliminary investigation revealed that a boy was crossing Barnes from Doherty High School when he was hit by a car.

CSPD said lane closures are in effect in the area, and alternate routes are advised.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene to the scene, check back here for updates.