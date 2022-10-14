(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detained two suspects in a stolen car Thursday, one of which was a boy with a previous arrest for armed carjacking.

According to CSPD, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit’s Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force, found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road.

Detectives with assistance from the CSPD Tactical Enforcement and K9 Units were able to stop the vehicle. The two alleged suspects ran from the car leaving two handguns behind.

CSPD said after a short foot chase both suspects were detained. According to CSPD both suspects “had outstanding felony warrants and are suspects in several other criminal episodes.”

CSPD said the driver of the vehicle was a boy, who was previously arrested for armed carjacking for which he failed to appear in court. The passenger of the vehicle was a man, and both suspects were apprehended without injuries.

According to CSPD, the vehicle was recovered undamaged and the investigation is ongoing.