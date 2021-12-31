Boulder residents come together in support of Marshall Fire evacuees

BOULDER, Colo. — The Marshall Fire is being considered one of the most devastating fires in state history, and victims are already sharing their harrowing stories. Savannah, a Boulder woman, said she was heading home after picking up her friend’s child from daycare when she saw heavy smoke and flames.

Dash cam shows frightening footage driving through smoke and flames. Credit: Savannah

“It was really scary. I can’t even put it into words. I’ve seen it in videos, but never thought I’d have to do it myself,” Savannah said.

She was among thousands of others who were forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday.

“I came with my two daughters, with a dog and a cat, and since the moment we arrived the people have been so very supportive,” said Elizabeth Perger, after spending a night at the Red Cross evacuation site.

As displaced residents await word on their homes, their neighbors have begun answering the call for donations and food.

Volunteers pouring in to offer help and donations. Credit: Shawn Shanle

“It has been overwhelming with the community from food to toiletries to, you know, just everything that we need,” said Linda, an American Red Cross volunteer.

Jonathan Epstein showed up at the site with donations, saying that his home was spared by the wind, and if it had changed directions, he would have lost everything.

People in Boulder answered the call for help. Credit: Shawn Shanle

“We were sitting there last night, like, can you imagine? You leave with hopefully your mementos, but all the little things that you don’t think about. You know, we’re blessed… so we brought it here,” he said.

Colorado State Representative, Tracey Bernett (D), came out Thursday night to offer her help, and then again on Friday . She praised the community’s effort in the midst of the destruction.

Aftermath of what is left of a house from the Marshall Fire. Credit: Shawn Shanle

“We’re a wonderful community. And we need to come together as a community to help and it’s been absolutely amazing how people have just come out of the woodwork to help,” Bernett said.

Thanks to the overwhelming response, the Red Cross says they have more than enough donations.

“We’ve got all the food and stuff that we need here, we’ve got all the materials that we need here,” said John Seward, Red Cross Public Affairs. “If you got something to donate, if you got time to donate, we appreciate it but give the County a call so they can best direct your efforts.”

If you would like to donate to help, you still can through Sister Carmen, give through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund or give a monetary donation to the Red Cross.