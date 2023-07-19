DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Boulder police saved an adorable pug from a stolen vehicle. Deputy Black fostered the pup in his patrol car until the dog was reunited with his family.

The rescue mission came with some mischievous complications. While Black was on dog watch, the little guy hit the emergency button on Black’s mobile computer and turned off the radio so the deputy couldn’t hear the status checks.

During the play date, the doggy even got his head stuck in between the seats with his butt straight up in the air. The incident caused the vehicle to get a little stinky, which is when the puppy coined the nickname “Pungent Pugs,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The little guy smiled for a picture with Black as a playful thank you. The adorable picture ended up on the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office’s social media.

After wreaking havoc on Deputy Black’s patrol vehicle and providing endless entertainment to the officers on duty, the furry baby returned home to his parents.