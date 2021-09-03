Boulder County reinstates indoor mask mandate effective Friday at 5 p.m.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting Friday at 5 p.m., Boulder County will reinstate an indoor mask mandate in all indoor public spaces.

The Boulder County Board of Health approved the order Thursday. It will apply to all people aged 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

A Boulder County spokesperson said the board voted to issue the order “to support the safety of all the community members, including children who are not eligible for vaccination.”

Exemptions will be allowed for people under age 2 and for “those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.”

“The latter exemption allows businesses and facilities to allow individuals to enter their facility without a mask when required by state or federal laws, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the county says.

Facilities with mandatory vaccination policies could allow mask removal

It will also allow businesses and facilities that implement a mandatory vaccination policy to allow mask removal within the facility.

The county also recommends increased ventilation in indoor spaces and moving activities outdoors.

The order follows the spread of the highly contagious delta variant and July 27 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends indoor masking for all people ages 2 and older during periods of substantial or high transmission.

Boulder County is currently experiencing high transmission. The county says masks will be required in public indoor spaces any time case transmission reaches substantial or high levels for five consecutive days.

“Once transmission decreases to moderate or low levels for 21 consecutive days, masks will no longer be required in public indoor spaces,” the county says. However, individuals may still choose to wear them, and businesses may still implement policies requiring them.”

The mask order does not apply to private homes and also includes exceptions, which apply only to temporary activities like religious ceremonies, being seated at a food service establishment and participating in certain indoor sports. Read the full list on the Boulder County website.

Anyone with questions about the order can contact the Boulder County Call Center at 720-776-0822 or view the COVID-19 information on BCPH’s website.