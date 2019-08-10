Both zebras who escaped in New Braunfels have died

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Two zebras have died one day after escaping their enclosures near New Braunfels.

New Braunfels police say the two had been sold earlier in the day to a person who owns property off Highway 46 South. However, they escaped their enclosure and swam across the Guadalupe River. One stayed nearby while the other roamed through New Braunfels, police say.

“The animal both trotted and galloped across numerous busy streets and intersections including Seguin Avenue, underneath I-35, Castell Avenue, Bus. 35, Walnut Avenue, the I-35 frontage road, and Loop 337. Throughout this journey, officers were able to successfully keep the animal and the general public from being injured,” police wrote in a press release.

The original owner of the zebras brought a helicopter to the area of Loop 337 and West San Antonio Street. The helicopter worked with officers and members of New Braunfels Animal Control to corral and tranquilize the zebra. It was then flown to a nearby trailer and returned to its owners. However, police learned it later died.

“NBPD appreciates all those that waited patiently in traffic, called in zebra sightings, and helped spread the word about the missing zebras,” police wrote.

New Braunfels police weren’t involved in returning the other zebra, but said the owners said it was accounted for and properly penned.

However, Thursday morning around 11 NBPD got a call that that zebra had gotten out of its pen, and went to help find it. When they arrived, officers found it dead on the property. NBPD didn’t know how long it had been dead or what caused it to die.

“We don’t know if a criminal offense has occurred,” said NBPD Communications Coordinator David Ferguson, adding officers will do their due diligence when making that determination.