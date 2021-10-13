Boo at the Bridge at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park coming Oct. 23

CANON CITY, Colo.– Boo at the Bridge is back for a spooky evening at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“Boo at the Bridge has become a tradition for many families, as well as our vendors”, said Dona Webb, Sales & Marketing Manager. “Over 40 businesses and non-profits from the local area will set up booths and pass out candy, provided by the Park. This is more vendors than we’ve ever had, which means more candy for the kids”.

Special entertainment will include music by Deja Bluz at the visitor center’s West patio, Nature’s Educators demonstrations full of owls, snakes and spiders on the North bridge abutment and The B-Box School of Dance will be performing throughout the night at Bridgeview stage.

The park will close at 3:00 pm and reopen for the fun to start at 4:00 pm. The Aerial Gondolas and the Cloudscraper Zipline will be open from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The cost for the trick or treating event for those ages 4 and up is $13 at the door, $11 if purchased online and $8 for season pass holders at the door. Children 3 and under are always free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.