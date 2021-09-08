Body of missing swimmer at Rampart Reservoir found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Sunday, Sept. 5, around 2:40 p.m. in Pike National Forest, a swimmer at the Rampart Reservoir went missing. El Paso Sheriff’s Office deputies, El Paso County Search and Rescue and the Colorado Springs Fire Department dive team began attempts to rescue the individual.

These efforts turned into a recovery operation by Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the body of the missing swimmer was found. The body has been recovered by the Colorado Springs Fire Department dive team and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife.



The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

The reopening of areas in the Rampart Reservoir recreation area will be announced at a future date by the United States Forest Service.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank El Paso County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife and the United States Forest Service for their assistance.