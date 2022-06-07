FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported that the search for a man who went missing from a raft on the Arkansas River on Monday has ended tragically.

The search began Monday, June 6, after the Fremont County Sheriff called CPW at 4 p.m. reporting a man overdue from a float trip. Witnesses said the man was in distress as he floated by Florence River Park at noon.

CPW Rangers searched until dark on Monday and resumed the search Tuesday. The man’s body was recovered at 2:30 p.m. downstream from the river park and turned over to the Fremont County Coroner to determine his identity and cause of death.

An investigation of the incident is underway.

This is the sixth death on Southern Colorado waters in less than two weeks: