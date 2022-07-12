SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The search for a missing hiker in Saguache County has ended tragically, as his body was located by a helicopter on Tuesday.

The search for 41-year-old Luis Corkern began on Monday, July 11, when Search and Rescue received a report of a man overdue from a trip to the Kit Carson/ Challenger Point area. Corkern was reported to have ascended Kit Carson via the north ridge route on Saturday, July 9, making the summit at approximately 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Saguache County Search and Rescue (SAR) Facebook page posted an update. On day two of the search for Corkern, his body was spotted by a Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter as they were issuing rescue personnel into the area.

Search and Rescue said Corkern appeared to have fallen from the ridge down the Kirk Couloir, which lies between Kit Carson Peak and Challenger point.

A technical rescue team from Custer County Search and Rescue was air lifted to the area. The team climbed to Corkern’s location, where with the assistance of Helitac 28, his remains were lifted from the mountain.

“On behalf of all of our cooperating agencies, Saguache County Search and Rescue would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis Corkern,” reads the Facebook post by Saguache SAR.