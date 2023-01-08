(GRAND COUNTY, Colo.) — A body of a second victim was found early Sunday morning on Jan. 8, following reports of an avalanche at Corona Pass, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Responders were unable to locate the second buried victim the day of the incident, which occurred the previous day on Saturday, Jan. 7. Search and rescue teams were forced to retreat from the area due to weather and safety concerns

Shortly before 11 a.m., GCSO along with first responders returned to Corona Pass near Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake by the Town of Winter Park to continue search and recovery efforts for the second victim.

A 52-year-old northern Colorado man was found dead and transported to the Grand County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the victim and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

The first victim found was a 58-year-old northern Colorado man. Initial reports claimed that the two men were buried in the avalanche while snowmobiling, said GCSO.

Those recreating in the backcountry are encouraged to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), per GCSO.