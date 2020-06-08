Body located in Jackson County identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — The male body discovered in Jackson County in late May has been identified.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), additional database searches conducted by CBI’s forensic scientists led to the identification of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge.

Bryant was positively identified and his family have been notifed.

The investigation into Bryant’s death remains active by the CBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

While investigators are not releasing the cause of Bryant’s death, he is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to continue to call the CBI tip line at 303-239-4148.