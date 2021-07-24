Body found near Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead; EPCSO investigating

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead near Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies first received reports about the body around 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

The identity of the victim will not be released until positive identification has been made by the Coroner’s Office and the next of kin has been notified.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Currently, there is no known threat to the community. The department is in the early stages of this investigation; additional information will be provided as the investigation allows.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.