Barbed wire wraps around wooden fence posts with Teton Mountain Range rising in the distance, Grand Tetons National Park, Teton County, Wyoming

NORTH PORT, Fla. (KDVR) — A body has been found in the area where searchers are looking for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, according to NewsNation.

Teton County Wyoming coroner Brent Blue confirmed to NewsNation’s Brian Entin that a body has been found. He says they don’t know the identity and won’t say if it is a man or woman.

A press conference is planned with updates on the investigation and disappearance of Petito at 4 p.m. MT.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.