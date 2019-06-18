Body found in Pueblo Reservoir

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The body of a man was found in Pueblo Reservoir Tuesday morning, following an all-night search by park rangers.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the search began after three people called 911 to report an empty boat drifting around No Name Cove at 3:25 p.m. Monday. The witnesses told dispatchers they had seen an older man fishing alone in the boat 20 minutes earlier.

CPW staff searched the land and water around the cove, though they had to take a break because of severe weather that came through the area.

Rangers discovered the body using sonar equipment and the remains were recovered around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“We offer our condolences to the family of this person,” said Monique Mullis in a statement, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park. “And I appreciate the efforts of our rangers who were determined to search until they made a rescue or recovery. Sadly, it ended in a recovery operation.”

CPW says the remains were immediately turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification and to determine a cause of death.