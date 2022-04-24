PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found early

Sunday morning on a road in southwest Pueblo County.

Deputies responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road about a half mile from Starlite Drive at

about 2:25 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim was dead.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s office have not identified the victim at this time. It is unclear how they died or how long the body was at the scene before being reported to the police.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.