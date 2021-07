PUBELO COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement are investigating after a man was found dead in central Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Michael Castillo, 46, was found dead at a home in the 300 Block of East City Center Drive Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Coroner Investigator.

An autopsy has been scheduled; the Pueblo County Coroner said homicide is suspected.

His next of kin have been notified.